Mrs. Virginia Morgan Hagler, 94, of Lithia Springs, Ga, died in hospice care July 18, 2020. The eldest of four children, she was born in Cave Spring, Ga to deaf parents, Mary Word and Eddy M Morgan, she was fluent in sign language. A graduate of Douglas Co. High School, she married Floyd Hagler in 1947. She worked as a teacher’s aide at the Annette Winn Elementary School in Lithia Springs for many years until retirement. Active in church and social events, she was once a Cub Scout Den Mother. An avid reader and friend of the library, she also loved nature, travel and canning vegetables from Floyd’s large garden.
She is survived by her sister, the Reverend Nancy L Morgan, by her three children, John Hagler of Lithia Springs, Steve Hagler of Squeim, Washington and Julie Smith of Newnan, Ga., eight grandchildren , five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Tuesday, July 21, at Roy Davis Funeral Home, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Mrs. Hagler’s family at www.roydavisfuneralhome.com.
Roy Davis Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.