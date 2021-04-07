Mrs. Virginia Myrtle Hulsey Adams, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
She was born May 29, 1937, in Dallas, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Grover Roosevelt Hulsey and the late Mrs. Myrtle Watts Hulsey. Mrs. Adams loved watching the Andy Griffith Show. She enjoyed sewing and was a good seamstress. Mrs. Adams was a Christian woman and member of Bethel Baptist Church where she loved going to church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ben Adams; sons, Raymond H. Jacobs, Kenneth Ray Adams; brother, Billy Joe Hulsey; sisters, Evelyn Kelly, Mary Turner, Dean Hulsey, Hazel Hicks, Jean Davidson.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her children, Gary Lee Adams of Douglasville, Georgia, Terry LeRoy Adams of Douglasville, Georgia, Danny Brian Adams of New Jersey, Sheril Adams of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters, Mattie Henslee of Douglasville, Georgia, Bessie Henslee of Douglasville, Georgia; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Bro. Matthew Smith and Bro. Marty Padgett officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
