Virginia Welch Greenwood, 81, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Simpson and Daughter's Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.
Pastor Ron Jackson of the Limestone Community Church of Sandersville will be eulogist/officiant. Interment, Causey Chapel Cemetery, 3429 Humphries Hill Road in Austell.
Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Funeral Home Chapel.
The remains will be at funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. on Friday until the hour of funeral service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.
