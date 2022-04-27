Virginia Welch Greenwood, 81, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Simpson and Daughter's Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.

Pastor Ron Jackson of the Limestone Community Church of Sandersville will be eulogist/officiant. Interment, Causey Chapel Cemetery, 3429 Humphries Hill Road in Austell.

Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Funeral Home Chapel.

The remains will be at funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. on Friday until the hour of funeral service.

Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.

