Mrs. Vivian Alene Keling age 87 of Blairsville passed away peacefully on Sunday July 2,2023 in the North East GA Medical Center following an extended illness.
Mrs. Keling was born on April 29,1936 in Gainesville, GA., the daughter of the late Verlon Wilson and the late Agnes Spain Wilson. Vivian had been a nurse for many years and had worked at the Greystone Camp for girls for over twenty years. She operated Ms. Vivian's Child Care in Douglasville for many years also. She loved children dearly. Vivian was a huge diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Roberts, William and Frederick Kingston. Vivian attended Antioch Baptist Church.
Surviving Mrs. Keling are two sons and daughters in law, Alan and Julie Keling of Hayesville, NC., Steve and Lisa Keling of Wedowee, AL., one sister and brother in law, Carol and Bob Landers of Douglasville, GA., three grandchildren, Sarah, Brooke and Brittany, two great grandchildren, Blayden and Bentley, several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends also survive.
A memorial service was held on Thursday July 6,2023 at 2 p.m. from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. George Cline officiating. Special music will be presented by Danita Kennedy and Patsy Phillips. Interment will follow in the Meadow View Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Vivian's memory.
The family met with friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1-2 p.m.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville.
