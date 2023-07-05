Mrs. Vivian Alene Keling age 87 of Blairsville passed away peacefully on Sunday July 2,2023 in the North East GA Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mrs. Keling was born on April 29,1936 in Gainesville, GA., the daughter of the late Verlon Wilson and the late Agnes Spain Wilson. Vivian had been a nurse for many years and had worked at the Greystone Camp for girls for over twenty years. She operated Ms. Vivian's Child Care in Douglasville for many years also. She loved children dearly. Vivian was a huge diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Roberts, William and Frederick Kingston. Vivian attended Antioch Baptist Church.

