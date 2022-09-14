Walter Donald Cheek, 83, of Winston, died Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022.

The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family of Walter Cheek, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 17
Graveside
Saturday, September 17, 2022
10:30AM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Trending Videos