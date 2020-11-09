Mr. Walter E. Burris, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1933, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Loraine Salvi Burris; his children, Darlene Gordon, Debra and Tom Irwin, Susan and Richard Bodane, Ricky Barnes and Linda Barnes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Mr. Burris’s wishes, he will be cremated. Private services will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
