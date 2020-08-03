Mr. Walter Reid Wingate, 84, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, July
29, 2020.
The family
will receive friends Wednesday, Aug.
5, 2020, from 12:30
p.m. to 1:30 p.m. from First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville.
Funeral Services
will be conducted Wednesday, Aug.
5, 2020, at 2 p.m.
from First
Presbyterian Church
of Douglasville with
the Rev. Andrew Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
