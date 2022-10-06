Wanda Belt (Mrs. J.R. Belt), 91, of Douglasville, died Oct. 5, 2022.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 from 7-9 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Belt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 7
Visitation
Friday, October 7, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 8
Graveside
Saturday, October 8, 2022
10:00AM
The Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Trending Videos