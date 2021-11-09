Wanda Vaughan Collett, 70, of Carrollton Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on Aug. 2, 1951, to the late Leo Vaughan and the late Mildred Gilliam Vaughan. She was a member of Community Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Ray Collett; children, Belita Faye Welch (Tommy), Donna Sue Rowland (David), Danny Ray Collett (Carol), adopted son, Kenneth Rainwater; grandchildren, Jennifer Sills, Jonathan Millians (Shea), Mandy Stacey (Thomas), Josh Daniel (Erin), Adam Collett (Hope), Matthew Collett (Selena), Lisa Collett, Candice Lamb (Charlie); and 23 loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandchildren, Skyler Elizabeth Stacey, Kara Trinity Stacey; son-in-law, David Rowland.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.

The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Donald Collett and the Rev. Kenneth Rainwater.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Millians, Josh Daniel, Adam Collett, Matthew Collett, Danny Collett and Andrew Millians.

Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Garden.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Collett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 11
Service
Thursday, November 11, 2021
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Nov 11
Burial
Thursday, November 11, 2021
11:00AM
Mozley Memorial Gardens
3180 S Sweetwater Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.