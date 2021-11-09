Wanda Vaughan Collett, 70, of Carrollton Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on Aug. 2, 1951, to the late Leo Vaughan and the late Mildred Gilliam Vaughan. She was a member of Community Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Ray Collett; children, Belita Faye Welch (Tommy), Donna Sue Rowland (David), Danny Ray Collett (Carol), adopted son, Kenneth Rainwater; grandchildren, Jennifer Sills, Jonathan Millians (Shea), Mandy Stacey (Thomas), Josh Daniel (Erin), Adam Collett (Hope), Matthew Collett (Selena), Lisa Collett, Candice Lamb (Charlie); and 23 loving great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandchildren, Skyler Elizabeth Stacey, Kara Trinity Stacey; son-in-law, David Rowland.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Donald Collett and the Rev. Kenneth Rainwater.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Millians, Josh Daniel, Adam Collett, Matthew Collett, Danny Collett and Andrew Millians.
Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.