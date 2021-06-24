Waver Buckhaulter Mullins, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in McKenzie, Alabama on June 21, 1939 daughter of the late Howard Buckhaulter and the late Maggie Glass Buckhaulter. Waver was retired from Amana, S.E., where she worked as a financial manager. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger Mullins; children: Debra Klubenspies, Kenneth Mullins and his wife, Deborah, Belinda Mullins; grandchildren: Blane Mullins and his wife, Kalie, Sean Klubenspies and his wife, Sonnie, Karissa Pickle and her husband, Justin, Christopher Mullins and his wife, Andrea, Jessie Blackerby and her husband, Jake; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Hilda Owens, Florene Tedder and her husband, Randall; brothers: Johnny Buckhaulter and his wife, Bess, Gene Buckhaulter and his wife, Mary, Milton Buckhaulter and his wife, Helen; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Howard “Buddy” Buckhaulter.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. Per her wishes, Waver was cremated and a Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Mr. Floyd Cherry officiating.
As blue and grey were Waver’s favorite colors, the family would like for anyone that wishes to do so, to please were these colors for her service.
