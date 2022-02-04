Wayne Estes Payne Sr., 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born May 4, 1943, in Bryson City, N.C., son of the late Estes Ed Payne and the late Gracie Cook Howard. He graduated from Hiawassee High School and attended Western N.C. University. He retired from UPS in 2003 after having served with the company for many years. He was an active member with Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served in the Brotherhood and was a Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Frances Payne of Carrollton; his sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne Estes Payne Jr. and his wife, Patty of Carrollton, Michael Anthony Payne and his wife, Amy of Holley, New York, James William Payne and his wife, Suerena of Fort Walton, Florida, Greg Payne and his wife, Crystal of Douglasville, and Scott Payne of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Emily Payne Wilkins and her husband, Adam of Carrollton, Jake Payne of Carrollton, Nicholas and Amanda Payne of Holley, New York, Andrea Payne of Holley, New York, Amber Browne of Fort Walton, Florida, Breanna and Dalton Stansberry of Cannon AFB, New Mexico, Austin Payne of Douglasville, and Anna Payne of Villa Rica; two great-grandchildren, Liam Payne and Scott Payne; and siblings, Betty Robertson, R.L. Howard, Wade Howard, and Doug Howard all of Murphy, N.C.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Childers and the Rev. Doug Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with theRev. Mike Powers and the Rev. Terry Braswell performing Graveside service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jake Payne, Austin Payne, Adam Wilkins, Mike Duncan, Robbie Duncan, Nicholas Payne, Spencer Gay and Cody Hasty. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
