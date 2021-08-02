Mr. Welton Willis Fowler, 90, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug. 2,
2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence may sent to the family at wwww.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.