Wendell D. Clark, age 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Lithia Springs on September 11, 1934, son of the late Clarence Earl Clark and Ione Gordon Clark.
Mr. Clark served in the Army Reserves and was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Lithia Springs.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine M. Clark; a son, David Clark; step-son, Will Meese; son-in-law, Bobby Frith and son-in-law Thomas Martin.
Survivors include his children, Lorrie and John Pritchett, Teena Frith, Judy, and Paul Sprayberry, Lorena and John Correa, Noette and Keith Meadows; grandchildren, Joseph Pritchett, John-Kevin Pritchett, Joshua Pritchett, Eric Martin, Curt Martin, Christopher Frith, Patricia Frith; and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Hunter Roe officiating. John Correa, Keith Meadows, Don Meadows, Rodney Moon, and Bobby Gordon will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lithia Springs.
The family received friends on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.
