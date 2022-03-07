Wendy Ann Perry, 37, of Carrollton, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The funeral service followed in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Jackie Jennings and Lewis Huddleson officiating. Interment followed

at Cold Springs Cemetery.

