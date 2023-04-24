Wesley Glenn Cash, 79, of Winston, died April 13, 2023.
Born in Atlanta, Wesley would join and retire from the USAF with the rank of MSgt after over 20 years of loyal service to his country, including being a VietNam veteran. He would then go on to work for and retire from the Lithia Springs Post Office. Mr. Cash is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Louise, his daughters Christine Cash and Laurell Cash and his son Adam Cash, all of Douglas County, GA and brother M. Richard Cash of Newnan, GA.
