Mrs. Willa Dean Barrow Wilson, 88, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1293 Sand Hill Shady Grove Rd., Carrollton, Georgia 30116 with the Rev. Terry Butler, Rev. Kevin Kersey, and Rev. Michael White officiating. Interment followed at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
