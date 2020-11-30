Willard Daniel Bowen, 73, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville and again on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Hiram, Georgia. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday following the visitation with Dr. Wayne Meadows officiating.

Nov 30
Visitation
Monday, November 30, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Dec 1
Visitation
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
2056 Hiram Douglasville Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
Dec 1
Funeral
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
1:00PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
2056 Hiram Douglasville Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
