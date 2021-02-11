It's with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of William A. Focht, Sr. 81 yrs. of Lithia Springs, Georgia, January 29, 2021. He was born May 6, 1939 in Richmond, In. and was son of the late William A. and Helen Focht.
He was a graduate of Purdue University, W. Lafayette, In., receiving his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy, June 1961. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, from 1961 to 1964. He was a Pharmacist for over 50 years, retiring at 72.
Lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Livingston Focht and children, William A. Focht, Jr. Nanette, Elizabeth A. Focht of Fl. Brian Bumbalough Charlise, Brandi L. Kovach Jason, Britni K. Bumbalough Fiancé Tyrone Wheeler all of Ga. Grandchildren, Allison Focht, William "Austin" Focht IV of Fl., Taylor Mayott of Hawaii, Dalton C., Dustin L. Bumbalough of Ga. One sister, Deborah Benham of Richmond In. and three brothers in law, Greg "Skip" Livingston, Mike Livingston, Sandy both of Ga. and Kevin Livingston Betty of In. Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. Preceded in death by brothers in law Richard Benham, Larry, Rob and Shayne Livingston.
A Memorial Service will be set at a later date.
