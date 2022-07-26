William Arthur Ross, 74, of Dallas, died July 24, 2022.

The Funeral Service will be held at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jim Boling officiating.

Service information

Aug 1
Funeral
Monday, August 1, 2022
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 1
Interment
Monday, August 1, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
