William “Bill” Harold Howard, age 69 of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was born on April 23, 1952 in Atlanta, GA, son of the late William Hollis Howard and the late Elsie Ruth Jones Howard. Bill grew up in Smyrna and graduated from Pebblebrook High School in 1970. In 1982 he started Bill’s Stump and Tree Service. He loved hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. Bill loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandsons.
He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church where he went on several mission trips and kept the nursery for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Susan Suddeth Howard; daughter: Kimberly Granger and her husband, Eric; and son: Heath Howard; grandchildren: Gavin Granger; Jackson Howard; and Grayson Granger; brothers: Newt Howard and his wife, Sandy; and Philip Howard and his wife, Sherry; sisters: Connie Teague and her husband, Larry; and Elsie Arrington and her husband, Keith; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Howard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 24, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 11 a.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church in Winston with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. He will lie at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
