Mr. William “Bill” J. Willoughby Jr., 90, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
He was born Feb 25, 1931, in Austell, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. William Jackson Willoughby Sr. and the late Josie McKoy Willoughby. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed learning about his family history. He especially enjoyed photography, traveling, and being a deacon at Mableton First Baptist Church and Ephesus Baptist Church. In addition
to his parents, he
was preceded in
death by his wife, Betty Jo Payne Willoughby; daughter and son-in-law,
Debra “Debi” Bosurgi and Benny Bosurgi; and sister, Helen Thomas.
Mr. Willoughby is survived by his son; Andy (Jo) Willoughby; grandchildren, Tom Bosurgi Jr., Jenni (Steve) Cash, Billy (Jaime) Bosurgi, Colleen (Justin) Fellows, and Madison (Brandon) Whisonant; grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Ryland, Elizabeth and Eleanor.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Mr. Willoughby will lie at the church from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Ephesus Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ephesus Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
