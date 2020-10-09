William “Bill” Harold Lyle, age 86, of Winston, Georgia passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born April 14, 1934 in Nichols, Florida. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed his favorite pastime of spending time at the pool with the grandchildren. An entrepreneur, he owned B & H Pawn Shop and he, along with his wife, Peggy, owned Peggy’s Country Kitchen. He loved Ms. Peggy’s banana pudding. He was a member of the Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289, was a Yaraab Shriner, and a member of the American Legion Bankhead Highway Post #145. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Elbert Edward Lyle and Mary Norman Lyle; and siblings, Dicky Lyle, Allen Lyle, Elena Lyle Hicks and Peggy Lyle Acree.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Peggy (Nelson) Lyle; children, Billy and Valerie Lyle, Debra and Dana Robinson, Ricky and Bonnie Lyle, Karen Sue and Donald Glover, Teresa Hamilton and Larry, Cathy and Tony Davis, Tammy Jo and Bubba Freeman; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Josh Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Lyle to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Lyle by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.