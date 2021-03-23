Mr. William “Bill” Oscar Sutton, age 84, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 5, 1937. Bill was a great father and tremendous provider to his family. He spent many years working with his late wife at Bill’s Flea Market. A social person, he loved to meet new people and could make friends anywhere he went. In his early days, he was an immense car enthusiast – working on cars and perhaps going a bit too fast in them. With his loving wife and only son, he slowed down a bit and they traveled the country together with a particular love for the mountains. Later in life, he enjoyed gardening and going for walks with his dog, Babe.
Preceding him in death were his loving wife, Minnie Geraldine Sutton and his mother, Flora Dovie Sutton.
Bill is survived by his son, Michael Sutton with his better half Alyssa Getzoff and his grand-pup, Bella; as well as other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will be having a graveside service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville on April 27, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067, www.americanheart.organd/or the American Kidney Fund, 72 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303, www.kidneyfund.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Bill by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
