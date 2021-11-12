William “Billy” Boswell Barnett III, age 39, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born May 26, 1982, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. He is the son of the late William Boswell Barnett, Jr. and Mrs. Rhonda Major Barnett Cangemi. Billy worked in the family trucking business, East-West Express in Villa Rica, where he was a very valued manager of sales and recruiting. He was passionate about spending time with his family and friends and riding his motorcycle. Billy was very involved in his church, Oak Mountain Academy, and anyone who knew him would have said that he always did life “BIG”.
Billy is survived by his wife, Ashley, and his two precious children, River and Boswell; his mother and father by marriage, Rhonda and Richard Cangemi of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Heather and Jim Albertelli of Atlanta, Georgia, and Natasha and Jamey Harper of Villa Rica, Georgia, Latricia Risher of Mississippi; brothers John Wayne Cangemi of Mississippi, and Danny Cangemi of Louisiana; “Uncle/Brother” Joseph Cangemi of Villa Rica, GA, Grand parents Martha and Frank Browning of Dallas, GA, Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Charles and Denise Siggers of Villa Rica, Georgia; several nieces and nephews also survive.
As we all know, Billy was a big man with a bigger spirit that brightened everyone’s day, and it should come as no surprise that one of his wishes was for those attending his funeral to dress with colorful brightness. So on the day that we mourn his loss, the family requests that those attending to celebrate his spirit by dressing colorfully. Whether it’s a small splash of color or a full 3 piece technicolor suit, come however you feel most comfortable.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, Villa Rica Chapel on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at Lifegate Church in Villa Rica, Georgia, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with Pastor Michael Adams officiating and with Jim Albertelli rendering the Eulogy.
Those desiring to do so may contribute to Lifegate Church in memory of Billy.
According to his wishes, Mr. Barnett will be cremated after his celebration of life.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.