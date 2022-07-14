William “BP” Herschel Parrish, 68, of Douglasville, died Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The family received friends on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. and will receive them again on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Evans and Minister Mike Mallory officiating.
Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, BP would love for you to make a donation to Waymark Foster Kids Ministry. You can send the donation to 2500 Dallas Hwy, Suite 202, #480, Marietta 30064. www.Waymarkfoster.org
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
