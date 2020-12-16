Mr. William D. Edwards, 78, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from complications associated to COVID-19, surrounded by his sons.
He was born May 19, 1942, in Compton, California and enjoyed his work as a truck driver and warehouse supervisor. His passion was to trout fish in the North Georgia mountains, while he enjoyed hunting and camping with his family. He never met a stranger, loved to share a joke, tease his family, and had an infectious smile.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Louise Edwards as well as his loving wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann (Cox) Edwards.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Michael and Christopher, his daughters-in-laws, Sheila and Dana; his grandchildren Lauren, Jonathon and his wife Caitlin, Brittany, Aaron, Brandon, Desiree’, A.J. and Anaya. He is also survived by great-grandson Jasper, his siblings, Wade, Harvey and Carolyn and his sisters-in-law, Linda, and Beverly.
No service was held due to COVID-19. His family and friends will celebrate his life in the spring, in the mountains.
