Mr. William “Dennis” Weathington, 67, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

He was born

Dec. 3, 1953, in Douglasville,

Georgia, the son

of the late Mr.

Herman Weathington and the late Mrs. Genell Agan Weathington. He worked as a bus

driver for Douglas County Schools

for over 10 years.

Mr. Weathington

was a very kind man, who never met a stranger and loved to talk. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Weathington was preceded in death

by his maternal

and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy (Len) Padgett and Lynn Weathington; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald (Pat) Weathington;

his niece and her husband, Kerry (David) Mooney

York; nephews

and their spouses, Wesley (Kelly) Corkill, Baxley (Chasity) Corkill and Jake Mooney; his great-nieces, Bailey Corkill, Stormie Corkill, Karrigan York and Malley Corkill; and his great-nephews, Graysen York and Aiden Corkill.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 8,

2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia. Graveside service will be conducted at Liberty Baptist Cemetery Saturday, May 8, 2021, at noon with the Rev. Josh Agan officiating.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.

