Mr. William “Dennis” Weathington, 67, of Winston, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
He was born
Dec. 3, 1953, in Douglasville,
Georgia, the son
of the late Mr.
Herman Weathington and the late Mrs. Genell Agan Weathington. He worked as a bus
driver for Douglas County Schools
for over 10 years.
Mr. Weathington
was a very kind man, who never met a stranger and loved to talk. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Weathington was preceded in death
by his maternal
and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy (Len) Padgett and Lynn Weathington; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald (Pat) Weathington;
his niece and her husband, Kerry (David) Mooney
York; nephews
and their spouses, Wesley (Kelly) Corkill, Baxley (Chasity) Corkill and Jake Mooney; his great-nieces, Bailey Corkill, Stormie Corkill, Karrigan York and Malley Corkill; and his great-nephews, Graysen York and Aiden Corkill.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 8,
2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Liberty Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia. Graveside service will be conducted at Liberty Baptist Cemetery Saturday, May 8, 2021, at noon with the Rev. Josh Agan officiating.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
