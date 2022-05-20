William Douglas “Will” Gordon, 26,
of Douglasville, died
on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs in the worship center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service will follow the visitation in the worship center at 6 p.m. with Dr. Robert Whitmire and Dr. John Pennington officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Gordon family at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
