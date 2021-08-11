William Harvie Whitten Sr., age 74 of Winston, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, GA on June 29, 1947, son of the late John Charles Whitten and the late Anne Mae Deaton Whitten. He was retired from Colorado Boxed Beef where he worked as a meat cutter for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife: Sandra Hammerbacher Whitten; son: William H. Whitten, Jr.; grandchildren: Misti Rogers; Tylor Nicholson; Deanna Burrell; Zachary Rogers; Russell Gibson; sister: Deliah Pitts of South Carolina.
Per his family’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
