William John Reamon Beaty, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tift County, Georgia on July 1, 1938, son of the late William Marvin Beaty and the late Gertrude Eloise Jennings Beaty. He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Douglasville, Georgia. He faithfully served in the Lord’s ministry for 58 years as a Pastor and Minister of Music.
Mr. Beaty is survived by his wife Molly Fouts Beaty; children: William David Higgs (Tracy), Anna Beaty Jones (Jason), Jessica Beaty Murray (Brian); grandchildren: Sasha, Tyler, Jayden, Brody, Bennett, Ethan, Emma; sisters: Joan Moody, Beth Villalta (Sigi); brother: Ruffin Beaty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Beaty.
The family will receive friends at Central Baptist Church of Douglasville on March 3, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Reverend Frank Powers and Reverend Charles Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to the Central Baptist Church music program.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
