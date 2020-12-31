William Klyne McCain, 91, Douglasville,
Georgia, passed
away Saturday,
Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born in Greenville, South Carolina on Nov.
11, 1929, son of
the late William
N. McCain and
the late Loretta Metcalf Taylor.
Klyne served in
the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer with Lazemby & Associates. Klyne
was a long time member of Campbellton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Coleman McCain; daughters: Rebecca Thompson and Mary Valance; grandchildren:
Joshua Martin, Christopher Thompson, Melissa Thompson, Rachel Valance; 3 great grandchildren;
sister: Charlotte Carter; brother:
John H. Taylor; several nieces and nephews; special cousins, Teresa
Moss and Pella Gibson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 1 p.m. to 2
p.m.
The funeral
service will be held
on Saturday, Jan.
9, 2021, at 2 p.m.
in Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
with Tim Potate and Sam Braswell officiating. Joshua Martin, Steve Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Kevin Bagwell, and Bryce Roach will be serving as Pallbearers.
The interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Leaders International, P. O. Box 1088, Carrollton, GA, 30112 or The Craddock Center, P. O. Box 69, Cherry Log, GA, 30522 or your favorite charity.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
