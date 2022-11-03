William Knisely Bachtel, age 74 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Douglas Wellstar Hospital in Douglasville, Georgia.
William was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 26, 1948 the son of the late Kenneth Roy Bachtel and Ruth Elizabeth Knisely Bachtel.
William received a B.S. Degree in Biology from Urbana University. He was a dedicated, loyal employee and his strong work ethic followed him for twenty plus years working as Training Director for Martin’s Restaurants. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Family meant the world to him and was very important to him. He took great care of them and never missed an opportunity to share his words of wisdom. He had a very unique sense of humor and could always make us laugh. William spent countless hours watching his children and his grandchildren participate in various musicals and sporting events. He was an avid golfer and would always cheer on the OSU Buckeyes. William enjoyed traveling with his family and some of his favorite vacation spots were Treasure Island, Florida, Hilton Head, South Carolina and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He also had a love of manatees and had a vast manatee collection.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of fifty one years, Sharon Lambour Bachtel, Douglasville, Georgia, daughters, Heather Bachtel McBride, (Robert) Marietta, Georgia, Gretchen Bachtel Davis, (Eric), Hiram, Georgia, Amanda Bachtel Hunt (Chris), Douglasville, Georgia, son, Kevin William Bachtel, (Lori), Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren, Erin Davis, Walker McBride, Owen Davis, Aubrey Bachtel, Wyatt Hunt, Nancy McBride, Madalyn Bachtel, Laken Hunt, and William Bachtel, sister Judith Ann Bachtel, Douglasville, Georgia.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
