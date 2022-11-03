William Knisely Bachtel, age 74 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Douglas Wellstar Hospital in Douglasville, Georgia.

William was born in Ravenna, Ohio on June 26, 1948 the son of the late Kenneth Roy Bachtel and Ruth Elizabeth Knisely Bachtel.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bachtel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos