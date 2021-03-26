William L. Cochran, 79, of Cartersville,

died Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Sunday at 2 p.m. with Pastor J.

A. Martin Officiating.

The service will be live streamed via the online obituary

page for Mr. Cochran found at www.high

towersmemorial.com.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

