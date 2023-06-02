William Leon Frost Sr., age 81, Tuscumbia, AL. formerly of Franklin County, AL and Douglasville, GA, passed away Tuesday May 30, 2023 at his home. He was retired from Douglas County Board of Education as an Administrator and a former coach at Douglas County High School. After his retirement, he worked as a Douglas County poll worker during Advance Voting and as a precinct manager. Leon attended Tuscumbia Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Monday June 5, 2023 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville, AL. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with Bill Reeves officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in the Oak Grove Community in Franklin Co., AL.
