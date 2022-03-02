In loving memory of William Marvin Osborne. He went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2022, at the age of 83.
William "Marvin" is survived by his loving wife, Angeline McClendon Osborne; his daughters Debra Osborne Hunter (Randy) of Douglasville, Georgia, Rebecca Osborne Gray (Derrick) of Bowdon, Georgia, and Ellen Osborne Reagan (Jarrett) of Warner Robins, Georgia. His sister Vonda Cole Rusterucci of Dallas, Georgia and his brother Raymond Larry Osborne of Dallas, Georgia. His grandchildren Amy Hunter Autrey (David) of Dallas, Georgia, Andrew Lee Hunter (Brittany) of Whitesburg, Georgia, Bradley William Hunter (Emily) of Hiram, Georgia, Michael Overton Hagen (Lucia) of Orlando, Florida, Audra Rebecca Phillips (Justin), of Leeds, Alabama, Justin Dean Gray of Houston, Texas, Nathanael James Reagan and his fiancée Kiana Ann Casto of Wilmore, Kentucky, Nicholas Maxwell Reagan of Wilmore, Kentucky, and Lydia Grace Reagan of Warner Robins, Georgia. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Mack Lennon Autrey, Olive Anabel Autrey, Poppy Grace Autrey, Jack Bennett Hunter, Jessie Elijah Hunter, Jolie Faye Hunter, Marleigh Patrice Hagen, Neileigh Edan Hagen, Emma Lou Ruth Phillips, Amelia Rose Phillips, and Lillian Rebekah Phillips.
William "Marvin" was preceded in death his parents W.P. and Opal Osborne; his brothers Joseph Wayne Osborne and Donald Rostie Osborne; his grandchild Hugh Fulton Hagen, and his great grandchild Magnolia Bea Autrey.
Marvin leaves behind many, many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished neighbors/friends
Marvin was born October 11, 1938, to W.P. and Opal Osborne (formerly Opal Parson) in Chamblee/Dekalb County, Georgia. He had four siblings, the late Wayne Osborne, the late Donald Osborne, Raymond Osborne, and Vonda Osborne Rustarucci of Dallas/Douglasville area.
After graduating from High School in Douglas County/Cherry Point NC, Marvin went on to serve with our countries’ valiant U.S. Marine Corps. After his military service, Marvin became a supervisor for Overnite Transportation in Fulton County. He also went on to study accounting at the University of West Georgia (formerly West Georgia College).
After their wedding on June 27th, 1957, at Bright Star UMC in Douglasville, Marvin and his “sweetheart” Angeline, packed their car and headed to Orange County, California where he was stationed at El Toro Marine Corp Base. From California, the two with their daughter, Debra Lynne (Debbie), moved to Orange Park, Florida where Marvin was stationed and lived by the St. John’s River. While stationed near Orange Park, Florida, Marvin and Angeline welcomed Rebecca Cornelia. His military service took him across the globe, literally from sea to shining sea. From Paris Island, SC (boot camp), Camp LeJeune (special training), Memphis, Tennessee, to El Toro Marine Base where he served in deployment in Atsugi, Japan, Puerto Rico in the Bay of Pigs, and throughout Southeast Asia, then to Cherry Point, NC.
After his service to our great country, the two would return to Georgia and dig deep roots in the Douglasville area. There, after many years, following the building of a home on Berwin Drive, they were pleasantly surprised to bring Ellen Renee’ into their lives.
Marvin made his profession of faith at a Billy Graham Crusade around 1962 and was later confirmed and baptized at Bright Star United Methodist Church in Douglasville. Throughout his 83 years, Marvin had a way of making friends wherever he went. He knew no stranger. Just about anyone who entered his home rarely left without something: canned goods, fresh grown garden vegetables and the like. He was a lover of people, God’s glorious creation and anything to do with his precious family.
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace….He has made everything beautiful in his time…I know that there is no good in them, but for a man to rejoice and to do good in his life. Ecclesiastes 3:1-15 King James Version
Jesus answered, “the foremost is, ‘Hear, Oh Israel! The Lord our God is one Lord. And you shall love the Lord your God with all you heart and with all you soul and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, you shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:29-31 NASB
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Parkinson’s foundation or the Cochlear Implant Awareness Foundation.
We welcome you to provide your thoughts, remembrances, and condolences for the Osborne family at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
