William Phillip Bass, 64, of Dallas, GA passed away on June 28, 2020, at Wellstar Paulding Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1955 in Dallas, GA. He worked as a printer for 30 years and was retired from Superior Printing.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Denise D. Bass; one daughter, Tamsen Sanford and her husband Joe of Temple, GA; one sister, Robin Lynn Manley of Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Aaron Bass, and two grandsons Tristen Allen Bass and Aston Evans Bass.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Kim Curl officiating. Interment followed in Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.