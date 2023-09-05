Monday morning, September 4, 2023, long-time Douglas County educator, William R. Clark, died peacefully at Cobb Tranquility Hospice.
Mr. Clark’s survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Lonnell McCall Clark; his son, Rick (Renée); his granddaughter, Ali Chernesky (Jim); his grandson, Greyson; his great-granddaughter, Celia Nell Chernesky (age eight months); siblings, June Cole (Jim) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Stephen K. (Nancy) of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Julian’s Episcopal Church, 5400 Stewart Mill Road, Douglasville. His ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at St. Julian’s among the many parishioners who have preceded him in death.
Those wishing to honor his memory may make a contribution to St. Julian’s Episcopal Church. Those funds will be divided among the Starting Over Program, the Backpack Lunch Program, the Sunday School Program, or the program designated by the donor.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
