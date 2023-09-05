Monday morning, September 4, 2023, long-time Douglas County educator, William R. Clark, died peacefully at Cobb Tranquility Hospice.

Mr. Clark’s survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Lonnell McCall Clark; his son, Rick (Renée); his granddaughter, Ali Chernesky (Jim); his grandson, Greyson; his great-granddaughter, Celia Nell Chernesky (age eight months); siblings, June Cole (Jim) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Stephen K. (Nancy) of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of William Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.