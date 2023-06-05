William Shattles Sr., 80, of Douglasville, died Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.

Service information

Jun 10
Visitation
Saturday, June 10, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jun 11
Funeral
Sunday, June 11, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jun 11
Interment
Sunday, June 11, 2023
2:00PM
Paulding Memorial Garden
3566 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy
Hiram, GA 30141
