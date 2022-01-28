William Stembridge Warren Jr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
He was born Aug. 18, 1933, in Chicago, IL the son of the late Mr. William Stembridge Warren, Sr. and the late Mrs. Kathleen Holloway Warren. Mr. Warren served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Engineering. Mr. Warren loved his wife dearly and was very proud of his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death
by his wife, Abbey Jane Eggert Warren and brother, John Warren.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lucy and Scott Mercer of Lithia Springs; three sons, Will Warren of Douglasville, Thom
as C. Warren
of Chattanooga,
TN, and Edwin A. Warren of Villa Rica; two grandchildren, Laura Mercer and Lindsey Mercer; several nephews also survive.
According to Mr. Warren’s wishes he was cremated. Inurnment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
