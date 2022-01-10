Willie D. Rice, 96, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
He was born in Douglas County on Aug. 1, 1925, son of the late Grover Cleveland Rice and the late Effie Theola Rainwater.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII seeing action in the Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland Campaigns. As a result of his service he received a number of decorations and citations including The Purple Heart. Mr. Rice retired as a bench mechanic with Alco Mfg. He was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church.
Willie is survived by his grandchildren, Rebecca Riemer (Doug), Michael Cleveland Rice; great-grandchildren, Tristen Riemer, Brennon Rice, Joshua Rice; brother, Van Rice (Faye); nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife; Elsie Swofford Rice and second wife, Oneita Bass Valkenburg Rice; son, Arthur Cleveland Rice; brothers, Clyde Rice, Freddy Rice; sister, Leola Camp.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Mark Rice officiating.
Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.