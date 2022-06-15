Willie Floyd Bridges, 84, of Douglasville, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2525 Old Lower River Road in Douglasville with Elder Celia Lindley Reed serving as Eulogist.
Interment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Douglasville.
A viewing/visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the funeral home chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
