Willie Geneva Strickland Long, age 93, of St. Simons Island passed away August 13, 2020.
She was the 3rd of 7 children born to Robert L. Strickland and Dovie McMichen Strickland of Atlanta.
She was a graduate of West Fulton High School in Atlanta and retired from working for the FAA. She was married in 1946 to her husband, the Rev. Hubert Long Jr., and they lived in the Atlanta area and attended Hightower Road Baptist and New Hope Baptist Church, where the Rev. Long pastored.
Upon retirement, they moved to Douglasville, where she continued to be a devoted wife to her husband by helping him in different capacities at Ebenezer Baptist Church, all while being dedicated to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was always involved in civic affairs and helping in the community by cooking meals and taking them to the homebound.
During World War II, she served in the American Red Cross. She was also a member of the Eastern Star at Leland Lodge #171.
Willie is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Hubert Long Jr., daughter, Brenda Faye Pilcher, and 6 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Deaton, husband, Jimmy, of Douglasville, Linda Stanfield of St. Simons, and Sheridan Chapman, husband, Otha, of Powder Springs; son-in-law, Ben Pilcher; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Warner Strickland of Mableton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 2 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Dutton officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund at https://www.theakf.org/ or Frederica Baptist Church Building Fund at 1700 Frederica Rd, St Simons, GA 31522.
