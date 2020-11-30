Wilma Gail Bowen, 70, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville and again on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Hiram, Georgia. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday following the visitation with Dr. Wayne Meadows officiating.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
