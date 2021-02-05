Wilma Jean Carlisle, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born in Bremen, Indiana on Jan. 29, 1927. She married the love of her life Delbert James Carlisle on May 9, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2009. They were married 61 years at the time.
Jean loved to play cards and board games, dominoes, arts and crafts and camping with her family. She and her husband, Delbert were “Snowbirds,” enjoying many winters camping in Sebring, Florida in their motorhome.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delbert, her brother John, three sisters, Julia, Bette and Kate and step-son, Dr. Ronald L. Carlisle.
She is survived by sons, Wane (Melanie) Carlisle of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Lane Carlisle of Conyers, Georgia; stepdaughter Judy Carlisle McLeroy (Jim) of Tyrone, Georgia and daughter-in-law, Susan Carlisle of Kennesaw, Georgia; two sisters, Peggy Jo and Mary of Plymouth, Indiana; many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
According to Mrs. Carlisle’s wishes, she was cremated. A celebration of her life will be planned for this summer in Plymouth, Indiana, with inurnment in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.