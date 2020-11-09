Mrs. Wilma Joan Hesler Andrews, 64, of Villa Rica, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends for a graveside visitation at Indian Grave Baptist Church Cemetery, 1343 County Road 24, Billingsley, Alabama 36006, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. CST (12:30 p.m. EST) until noon CST (1 p.m. EST). Graveside service will be conducted at noon CST (1 p.m. EST) at Indian Grave Baptist Church Cemetery with interment immediately following service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
