Mr. Woodrow Charles Pullium, age 84, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
He was born October 27, 1935, in North Carolina the son of the late Mr. Lono Bill Pullium and the late Mrs. Vinnie Lunsford Pullium. Mr. Pullium retired from 20 years of service with Eastern Airlines. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Pullium was an old time “picker,” and Dodge enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and loved ones. Mr. Pullium was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church in Austell where he served as a Deacon for many years. He loved serving the Lord and his church family meant a lot to him.
Mr. Pullium is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Teresa Cronan of Douglasville, Georgia, Cynthia Cleveland of Douglasville, Georgia, Sandra and Britt West of Douglasville, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Frank and Alma Pullium of New London, North Carolina, Harold and Carol Pullium of Old Fort, North Carolina, Earl and Katie Pullium of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Carl and Annette Pullium of Swannanoa, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Shelly Cronan of Marietta, Georgia, Lynn Cronan of Marietta, Georgia, Shandon Cleveland of Winston, Georgia, Eric Cleveland of Villa Rica, Georgia, Kayla Cline of Griffin, Georgia, Lexi Cleveland of Hiram, Georgia, Cieara West of Los Angeles, California, Kensley West of Douglasville, Georgia; twenty-one great grandchildren; nephews, Wayne Pullium, Jeff Pullium, Phillip Pullium, Chris Pullium and Colby Pullium.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Tommy Costner officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
