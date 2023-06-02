Wylodine S. Crawford, age 91, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. An Independence Day baby, Wylodine was born July 4, 1931 in Horton, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved cooking for the family and spending time with her sisters. The most enjoyable time were the weeks she got to spend with her sisters. Wylodine worked for Douglasville and retired from Douglas County in the Accounting Department. She always was willing to babysit her two grandsons, Jeffrey and Nathan. In her spare time she enjoyed camping in their travel trailer, and reading the Bible and inspirational books. Wylodine enjoyed Sunday School class and loved having Bible Study at her friends’ homes. While at The Oaks, Wylodine was on the Resident Council and Food Committee, always advocating for others.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 67 years, Horace “Smiley” Crawford; her parents, William and Mary (Jackson) Southerland; sisters, Vertie Lee Headrick, Odillion Jimmerson and Ellene Browning; and brother, Nolan Southerland.
