Mrs. Yvonne Dulworth Burrell, age 61 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born September 7, 1959 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. Perry Dulworth, Sr., and the late Mrs. Syble Jean McIntyre Dulworth. Mrs. Burrell taught at Factory Shoals Elementary School for 17 plus years. She was a very sweet lady who loved her family and grandchildren very much. She loved reading and animals. Mrs. Burrell was a devoted Christian woman who was a faithful member of Crossroads Church in Douglasville.
Mrs. Burrell is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mr. Richard Burrell of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Sandra Lindsey of Anniston, Alabama; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Burrell of Florida, Christopher Burrell of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Terry and Buck Scott of Anniston, Alabama, Robin Michael of Florida; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Fowler and Melissa Dulworth of Georgia, Jeff and Samantha Dulworth of Douglasville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Richard Lindsey, Ava Lindsey, Jaylen Lindley, Landon Burrell; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Pastor Greg Towler officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
