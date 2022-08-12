Yvonne Evelyn Carter-Davis was born on April 13, 1956 to her proud parents, Tommy and Fannie Carter. Her beloved older sister, Bonnie Vaughn, is her dearest friend; not a day went by that they didn’t speak or see one another.

Yvonne’s parents ran the first theaters in Villa Rica and Carrollton, Georgia. She spent her childhood watching the magic of movies everyday and always spoke of how wonderful her life was.

