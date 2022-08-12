Yvonne Evelyn Carter-Davis was born on April 13, 1956 to her proud parents, Tommy and Fannie Carter. Her beloved older sister, Bonnie Vaughn, is her dearest friend; not a day went by that they didn’t speak or see one another.
Yvonne’s parents ran the first theaters in Villa Rica and Carrollton, Georgia. She spent her childhood watching the magic of movies everyday and always spoke of how wonderful her life was.
Yvonne met Danny at Villa Rica High School, and they became high school sweethearts. The couple married on March 2, 1974 and shared 48 wonderful years together. Yvonne and Danny had two beautiful boys. She was a boy mom in its truest definition. Jason and Joshua kept her on her toes and are the loves of her life.
Yvonne’s humble beginnings ingrained into her a spirit of hard work. She served five years for the Golden City Hosiery Mill and was never afraid of challenging labor in order to better her family. She shared this trait with her husband. Determined to build a successful family business together, Danny Davis Trucking was born. Yvonne was the Vice President of the company for 35 years. If Danny was the face of the company, Yvonne was undoubtedly the heart. They worked well as a team, and the legacy she leaves behind is a part of the foundation of so much of Carroll County.
Her greatest hobby encompassed her 20 year membership in the Golden City Cruiser Club. Yvonne’s love of classic cars can be credited to her being born in classic year: 1956. She enjoyed gathering together with her Club friends each month to share her passion with her community and her dearest friends. They shared a love for sock hops, 50s and 60s music, and of course the beautiful vehicles of the time. Yvonne was especially proud of her own ‘55 Chevy Belair. The first day that she got to drive her car, Yvonne said, “It’s like stepping back in time when life was magical.” She loved every moment spent treasuring the time period that made her who she was with her Club family. They all blessed each other and an abundance of families in our community. The Golden City Cruiser Club was truly dear to her heart.
Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Taylor, Doc, Jaxson, and Alastor. Yvonne spoiled them all rotten and loved spending precious time with each of them. Everywhere she went, it seemed that she had at least one of her grandchildren with her. She devoted much of her time to creating lasting memories with them, especially around the holiday season. She loved Christmas and always made a point to make it extra special for them all. Her younger grandchildren brought her so much joy and love, and they will forever value her funny imagination. Her walker will always be known as a soft service ice cream maker, and the living room, the fastest car racing track around. Her love and laughter with each of them was infectious.
Yvonne was a devoted daughter, sister, Aunt Yoyo, wife, momma, granny, great grandmother, and friend. We choose to keep the most precious memories of her in our hearts forever. She will be missed beyond all measure and remembered for her greatest gift to us all, her love.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 3-9 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
The funeral service will be on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
