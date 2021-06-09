Yvonne Panceta Marshall, 73, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Yvonne was born in Clarendon, Jamaica on April 6, 1948.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from noon-1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial
Flowers accepted or donations may be made in Yvonne’s memory to the Trinity Anglican Church, 8486 Bowden Street, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 or by visiting their website at https://trinityanglicanchurch.com/donate
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Marshall family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
